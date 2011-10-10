A Surreal Warehouse Filled With 110,000 Old Package And Product Designs

Do you ever wonder if there’s a heaven that obsolete package designs go to when their parent corporations do a brand refresh? Okay, fine, only a design blogger would wonder that–but as it turns out, there actually is such a place. It’s called the NewProductsWorks Collection , and it’s a huge supermarket-size time machine for product and package designs from the past four decades. Maintained and curated by GfK Custom Research North America, the Collection is a resource for designers and researchers who (for whatever reason) want to know what shampoo bottles in 1973 looked like.

The collection even has an aura of the mysterious about it–the facility, in Michigan, isn’t open to the public. It’s like the huge warehouse at the end of Raiders of the Lost Ark, except instead of housing head-melting supernatural artifacts, it’s got shelves and shelves full of, according to GfK, “every product in food, beverage, household, health & beauty care, baby care, pet products, etc.” The collection is arranged “grocery store style for easy access.” You probably won’t get in unless you work for frog design or have a fancy academic degree, but you can take an interactive tour of American consumerism by clicking here.

[Via Core77]