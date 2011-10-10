Olaf Hajek’s Wallpaper Turns Hotel Rooms Into A Wild Circus

The 25hours Hotel, with four locations in Germany, has a reputation for its affordable rates and tongue-in-cheek humor. The newest addition to the chain, in Vienna, is no different, thanks to some amazing wallpapers created by artist and illustrator Olaf Hajek .

Hajek is already well known in illustration circles for the way he combines folkloric icons in surprising and contemporary ways. He also creates his images in a totally analog way: by painting on cardboard. He has created memorable work for clients as diverse as Bloomberg, the Financial Times, United Airlines, the New Yorker, Rolling Stone, and Bacardi. For Dreimeta, the interior design studio on the Vienna project, Hajek made a set of prints (using the same method as always), which was then scanned as a high-resolution file and handed over to the print office. There, the file was adapted to the dimensions of the walls in the different rooms.

The images were applied using a very simple ink jet wallcovering known as Mural Pro, which bills itself as an economic alternative to adhesive vinyl. The prints themselves were designed to match the color concepts of the hotel suites, but the subject matter is pure Hajek: Bearded ladies, juggling clowns, and merry-go-round horses jostle next to African natives with elongated necks, sword-swallowers, fire-breathers, and snake charmers–scenes that blur fantasy and reality, just like a good circus.

The 25hours Hotel, centrally located in Vienna’s 7th district, currently has 34 suites, with more expected to be completed by next year. Two “ringmaster” suites come with a private patio and panoramic views of the city.

For more information, see the 25hours Hotel website here and Dreimeta website here. More Olaf Hajek work here. Buy his most recent monograph, Flowerhead, here.