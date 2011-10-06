A Hurricane Weather Probe Designed As A Kamikaze Drone

We need to get better at predicting the paths of hurricanes, because god knows we’re only gonna see more of them as the 21st century wears on. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says that “anthropogenic warming [i.e., climate change] by the end of the 21st century will likely cause hurricanes globally to be more intense on average . . . [and] will likely cause hurricanes to have substantially higher rainfall rates than present-day hurricanes.” The only way to get the data we need to track these suckers more effectively is to get sensors right above the waterline, right in the middle of the hurricane itself. Not exactly an easy task, but NOAA’s new GALE drone will be able to take one for the team–it’s basically a missile packed with science instruments, designed to die but not before returning the best information possible about the force of nature that kills it.