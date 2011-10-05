Why Infographics Matter [Video]

Here at Co.Design, we post so many infographics, we never really stop to explain why you should care about them in the first place. The data-viz aces over at Column Five Media take care of it for us in the brief film below.

The Value of Data Visualization makes a compelling case for how infographics exploit visual clues like color, size, and graphic orientation to help us understand complex stories. Naturally, they use infographics to do it. Without further ado:

