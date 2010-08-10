Coal-Gen 2010

The coal industry is begging for new rules and fighting existing ones.
Eight years of inconsistent oversight by the Bush administration left a
cobweb regulatory framework neither companies nor courts can decipher.
But while the current administration sorts out next steps for
regulation, industry giants head to Pittsburgh to debate direction in
coal tech. Some are still banking on carbon capture (Powerspan’s new
solvent promises to capture 90% of carbon dioxide from burning coal,
dry it, and compress it for storage), while others argue for burning
renewable biomass along with carbon (sort of like blending Coke with
Diet Coke to halve the calories). Only time — and maybe Obama — will
tell which tech prevails. — Damian Joseph
