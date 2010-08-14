We’re all for promoting cultural exchange among 14- to 18-year-olds and

spreading the Olympic values of excellence, friendship, and respect,

but is this inaugural Youth Olympic Games really necessary? A

15-year-old Tara Lipinski took figure-skating gold at Nagano, Kerri

Strug landed her gold-clinching vault at 18, and Michael Phelps

collected eight medals before his 20th birthday (the youngest gold

medalist ever: 13-year-old American diver Marjorie Gestring in 1936).

Of course, 12 days filled with 3,600 competitors, 370,000 spectators,

and sponsors ranging from Samsung to McDonald’s means that while

athletes compete for gold, silver, and bronze, Games host Singapore is

a lock to bring home the green. — CD