Living Walls, the City Speaks

Long a symptom of urban decay, graffiti has been co-opted into

presidential campaigns, fashion, even dinnerware, yet no one has dared

promote it as a crucial factor for vibrant community building. Monica

Campana and Blacki Li Rudi Migliozzi, an artist and a grad student,

respectively, propose just that with a free conference on street art

and urbanism. The end goal is to blanket Atlanta with posters submitted

by street artists from all over the world on walls “donated” by

businesses. In soliciting canvases, the sell was easy once Migliozzi

showed artists’ work samples. “People see the artistic value,” he says.

“They see it as good work, not just tagging on a wall.” A lecture

series and artist presentations are planned, as well as a night in

which participants can crochet “graffiti” onto light posts and other

fixtures. A tight-knit community never got so literal. — JV