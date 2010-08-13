Eat Pray Love Premieres

Let’s hear it for second chances. Ryan Murphy, the award-winning creator of Glee and Nip/Tuck, takes another stab at translating a best-selling memoir into film (his first was the poorly received Running With Scissors).

This time, he’s upping the star quotient with Julia Roberts playing the

writer Elizabeth Gilbert, who, in a bid to overcome existential angst,

gorges her way through Rome, seeks the divine in an Indian ashram, and

finds her future husband in Bali — an experience she recorded in a

2006 travelogue that has since been translated into 38 languages and

sold more than 7.5 million copies. Gilbert herself is no stranger to

the big screen: EPL may be the penance needed to atone for Coyote Ugly, which originated as an article she wrote for GQ. — JV