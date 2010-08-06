advertisement
Twins Days Festival

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read

Today, one in 90 U.S. births are twins, and multiple births have
doubled since the 1970s, largely due to advancements in fertility drugs
and treatments. From science comes science: In addition to the 2,500
sets of twins and multiples — from infants to octogenarians — who
flock to Twinsburg, Ohio, for the 34th annual festival of three-legged
races and cutest-twins contests, a dozen scientists are invited to use
the fairgrounds as recruiting grounds for genetics studies. How’s that
for a two-for-one deal? — Emilia Benton

Fri, August 06

Double
