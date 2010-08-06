Twins Days Festival

Today, one in 90 U.S. births are twins, and multiple births have

doubled since the 1970s, largely due to advancements in fertility drugs

and treatments. From science comes science: In addition to the 2,500

sets of twins and multiples — from infants to octogenarians — who

flock to Twinsburg, Ohio, for the 34th annual festival of three-legged

races and cutest-twins contests, a dozen scientists are invited to use

the fairgrounds as recruiting grounds for genetics studies. How’s that

for a two-for-one deal? — Emilia Benton