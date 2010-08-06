Today, one in 90 U.S. births are twins, and multiple births have
doubled since the 1970s, largely due to advancements in fertility drugs
and treatments. From science comes science: In addition to the 2,500
sets of twins and multiples — from infants to octogenarians — who
flock to Twinsburg, Ohio, for the 34th annual festival of three-legged
races and cutest-twins contests, a dozen scientists are invited to use
the fairgrounds as recruiting grounds for genetics studies. How’s that
for a two-for-one deal? — Emilia Benton
Twins Days Festival
