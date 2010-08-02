Packing for Mars: The Curious Science of Life in the Void

What happens when you vomit in a space suit? Or can’t shower for two

weeks? Or break the space-shuttle toilet? (Pressurized air pushes the

vomit from your mouth to prevent drowning; your body odor peaks at two

weeks and your clothes begin to disintegrate; and you really, really

don’t want to know … except you sort of do.) Journalist Mary Roach

furthers her obsessive charting of the human body during sex (Bonk), death (Stiff), the afterlife (Spook),

and now in space, in this hilarious, graphic, and thorough look at

space exploration and the decidedly surreal simulations that happen

here on Earth to make it possible. — KR