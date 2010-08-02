What happens when you vomit in a space suit? Or can’t shower for two
weeks? Or break the space-shuttle toilet? (Pressurized air pushes the
vomit from your mouth to prevent drowning; your body odor peaks at two
weeks and your clothes begin to disintegrate; and you really, really
don’t want to know … except you sort of do.) Journalist Mary Roach
furthers her obsessive charting of the human body during sex (Bonk), death (Stiff), the afterlife (Spook),
and now in space, in this hilarious, graphic, and thorough look at
space exploration and the decidedly surreal simulations that happen
here on Earth to make it possible. — KR
Mon, August 02
Read
Packing for Mars: The Curious Science of Life in the Void
Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com
Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App for more events.