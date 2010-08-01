5oth Anniversary of Benin’s Independence

August 1960 was a bumper month for African independence: Benin kicked

off the sovereignty streak and seven more colonies followed suit. Alas,

civil strife, corruption, and gross mismanagement have stifled economic

growth. Today, Niger, Burkina Faso, and Central African Republic — all

sons of August — boast some of the most dismal per capita GDPs in the

world (Benin, the Ivory Coast, and Chad fare only slightly better). But

abundant minerals and foreign investment paint a brightening economic

picture. The IMF projects sub-Saharan GDPs will grow 4.7% this year,

compared to a 2.3% bump in developed nations. — Clay Dillow