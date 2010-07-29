advertisement
Jersey Shore Season 2 Premiere

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read

“We are pioneers of an ugly age,” said casting director Doron Ofir, after his pièce de résistance, MTV’s Jersey Shore, was picked up for another season. To wit: Now that Shore,
chronicling the lives of self-proclaimed guidos and guidettes, has
parlayed an Italian-American stereotype into a national phenomenon, no
subculture is safe from the reality-TV treatment. New shows in the
works include Iranians (The Persian Version), Massachusetts dwellers (Wicked Summer), and Latino gay men (Chongas). Godspeed, advocacy groups. — DM

Thu, July 29

Cringe
