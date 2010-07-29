Jersey Shore Season 2 Premiere

“We are pioneers of an ugly age,” said casting director Doron Ofir, after his pièce de résistance, MTV’s Jersey Shore, was picked up for another season. To wit: Now that Shore,

chronicling the lives of self-proclaimed guidos and guidettes, has

parlayed an Italian-American stereotype into a national phenomenon, no

subculture is safe from the reality-TV treatment. New shows in the

works include Iranians (The Persian Version), Massachusetts dwellers (Wicked Summer), and Latino gay men (Chongas). Godspeed, advocacy groups. — DM