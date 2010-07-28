10th World Congress of Bioethics

“In a way, bioethics is sort of a catch-up game,” says Lee Hin Peng,

chair of this biennial meet-up, which draws the field’s top academics,

researchers, and policy advisers. “Every time there’s a new development

in science, you stretch the boundaries a little bit more.” Held in

Singapore, this year’s event aims to hash out pressing ethical concerns

in science and public health in a globalized world, such as organ

trafficking; stem-cell therapies; even the May announcement of the

creation of the first “synthetic cell,” which has the potential to kick

open the doors to full-blown genetic engineering. The goal, says Lee,

is to come up with universal principles whose applications in a

specific locality take into consideration the history, culture, and

religious background of that country. — Jennifer Vilaga