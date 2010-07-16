15th Anniversary of Amazon

Fifteen years after Amazon sold its first book — Fluid Concepts & Creative Analogies

— it’s locked in a pricing war with Penguin, in an attempt to give its

Kindle e-reader an edge over the iPad and Nook. How to resolve the

dispute peacefully? Christopher Voss, a veteran FBI hostage negotiator,

points to Macmillan’s January open letter to Amazon, which helped the

bookseller agree to higher prices by explaining why $9.99 can’t fairly

compensate e-book creators. “Macmillan appealed to the readers sitting

on the sidelines,” Voss says. “That’s who Amazon is really worried

about.” Even if bookworms aren’t known for combat skills. — DM