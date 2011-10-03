Want To Create A Breakout Product? Start With A Narrow Focus

When Steve Jobs unveiled the iPhone in January 2007, he famously described it as being a combination of just three things. “It’s a widescreen iPod, a revolutionary phone, and a breakthrough Internet communicator.” Though every journalist and Apple enthusiast in the audience (myself included) was won over by Jobs’s masterful presentation, by the time we stepped into the light of day, glaring holes were evident in the iPhone. Why didn’t it have 3G data? Where was real support for corporate email? And why couldn’t you write real applications for it?

On closer examination, it seemed Apple had blundered in its product strategy. Most famously, CBS MarketWatch’s John Dvorak claimed that Apple should cancel the iPhone before it shipped even one unit. How could a device with this many missing pieces ever succeed?

We know the rest of the iPhone story. Over the next four years, Apple has systematically added every single feature that it left out of the original iPhone while moving more than 100 million units. This slow and steady rollout of new features has been so successful that few remember that the App Store, now a central piece of the iPhone’s appeal and marketing campaigns, was not included in the original product.

What the media took for missing features or technical incompetence was actually a series of strategic choices that Apple made to scale down from all of the possible things a smartphone technically could do to the handful of things that the iPhone could do better than any other product on the market–media playback, visual voicemail, and multitouch web browsing.

Just because you can doesn’t mean you should.

There is no more exciting or rewarding activity a technology company can tackle than the development and launch of a new technology platform. There is also, however, no strategic move as risky. All too many new platforms, particularly in the technology industry, die out with their very first, unsuccessful product. It is therefore incumbent on great leaders to figure out what to include in that first product and what to leave out.

Oddly enough, seemingly under-powered and narrowly focused technology platforms tend to outperform their more broadly aimed peers. The Nintendo Wii dramatically outsold powerhouses like the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 for years. The Amazon Kindle is the market leader in e-readers. The original Flip handheld video camera began outselling much more full-featured camcorders shortly after its launch. And Apple’s “big iPhone that can’t make phone calls,” the iPad, quickly seized more than 80 percent of the share in a tablet category that also includes devices capable of running all of Windows.

In technology, simple beats complicated in almost every case. Apple’s disciplined approach to product development with the iPhone is a textbook example for how to launch new technologies strategically.