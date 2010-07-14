This Bastille Day, toast a different sort of French revolution: “grower

champagne,” the underdog out to mount a coup d’état against the

monarchy of big champagne houses. Of the 15,000 grape growers in the

region, historically few have bottled their own elixirs — the majority

sell grapes to négoçiants, such as Moët & Chandon and

Veuve Clicquot, which blend and bottle, and capture 97% of U.S. sales.

But now, more growers are storming the figurative Bastille and crafting

their own artisanal bubbly. So far, they’ve taken only a sip of the

$291 million U.S. market, but it’s a start. Vive la révolution. — Lillian Cunningham