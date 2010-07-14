This Bastille Day, toast a different sort of French revolution: “grower
champagne,” the underdog out to mount a coup d’état against the
monarchy of big champagne houses. Of the 15,000 grape growers in the
region, historically few have bottled their own elixirs — the majority
sell grapes to négoçiants, such as Moët & Chandon and
Veuve Clicquot, which blend and bottle, and capture 97% of U.S. sales.
But now, more growers are storming the figurative Bastille and crafting
their own artisanal bubbly. So far, they’ve taken only a sip of the
$291 million U.S. market, but it’s a start. Vive la révolution. — Lillian Cunningham
