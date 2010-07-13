“There are few things more bothersome than junk email,” says conference
president Gordon Cormack. Last year, spam — roughly 90% of all emails
— cost businesses $130 billion in lost productivity, up 30% from 2007.
Scientists in Redmond, Washington, will talk prevention tech, from the
Bayesian filter (assigns each word a “spam score” and deletes
high-score emails) to support-vector machines (homes in on specific
spam triggers, such as “Viagra”). Until then, can you wire us $3,000?
We’re Nigerian royalty, honest. — Dan Macsai
Tue, July 13
Filter
Collaboration, Electronic Messaging, Anti-Abuse, and Spam Conference
Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com
Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App for more events.