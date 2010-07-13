Collaboration, Electronic Messaging, Anti-Abuse, and Spam Conference

“There are few things more bothersome than junk email,” says conference

president Gordon Cormack. Last year, spam — roughly 90% of all emails

— cost businesses $130 billion in lost productivity, up 30% from 2007.

Scientists in Redmond, Washington, will talk prevention tech, from the

Bayesian filter (assigns each word a “spam score” and deletes

high-score emails) to support-vector machines (homes in on specific

spam triggers, such as “Viagra”). Until then, can you wire us $3,000?

We’re Nigerian royalty, honest. — Dan Macsai