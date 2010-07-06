What Women Want: The Global Marketplace Turns Female Friendly

Women control the majority of household income in the U.S., but

catering to their specific desires (and thus creating a better shopping

experience for both genders) is still a novel concept for some

retailers. In this book, eagle-eyed retail wonk Paco Underhill muses

his way through strip malls, pharmacies, and big-box electronics shops.

Among his conclusions: Women like stores as they like their wine —

light, bright, and white. — KR