What Women Want: The Global Marketplace Turns Female Friendly

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read

Women control the majority of household income in the U.S., but
catering to their specific desires (and thus creating a better shopping
experience for both genders) is still a novel concept for some
retailers. In this book, eagle-eyed retail wonk Paco Underhill muses
his way through strip malls, pharmacies, and big-box electronics shops.
Among his conclusions: Women like stores as they like their wine —
light, bright, and white. — KR

Tue, July 06

Read
