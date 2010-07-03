When this grueling race began in 1903, the 20,000-franc prize ($4,000
in today’s dollars) wasn’t enough to entice entrants, and its
organizers had to also offer a five-franc daily allowance. Fast-forward
a century: The top prize is 450,000 euros and everyone’s clamoring to
get in, though the sport’s increasingly international appeal has some
bikeophiles grousing that the Tour de France is becoming, well, less
French. This year, the event starts in Rotterdam, with as many American
teams (a record-setting four, for sponsors such as RadioShack and
Garmin) as French teams. Sacré bleu! — Kate Rockwood
Sat, July 03
Pedal
Tour de France
