When this grueling race began in 1903, the 20,000-franc prize ($4,000

in today’s dollars) wasn’t enough to entice entrants, and its

organizers had to also offer a five-franc daily allowance. Fast-forward

a century: The top prize is 450,000 euros and everyone’s clamoring to

get in, though the sport’s increasingly international appeal has some

bikeophiles grousing that the Tour de France is becoming, well, less

French. This year, the event starts in Rotterdam, with as many American

teams (a record-setting four, for sponsors such as RadioShack and

Garmin) as French teams. Sacré bleu! — Kate Rockwood