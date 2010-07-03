A mobile app for diagnosing disease. A video game aimed at fighting
poverty. A “robo nanny” that assists teachers in the classroom. Sort of
puts your high-school science project to shame, huh? Short on years but
long on vision, more than 300,000 student inventors tackled global
problems for Microsoft’s international competition. Some 500 of them
will descend on Warsaw, Poland, for the finals. “So many young students
are being innovative and bringing new ideas to market,” says Helena Xu,
22, a U.S. team member. “The future is going to be shaped by young
adults like us.” — Suzy Evans
Sat, July 03
Compete
Microsoft’s Imagine Cup
