Put Employees First: A Conversation with Vineet Nayar

When Vineet Nayar became CEO of HCL Technologies in 2005,

the company was in trouble. The IT firm was profitable but it was losing ground

to major competitors and risked slipping into irrelevance. Some CEOs might have

been tempted to hire a new team of executives from the outside to revitalize

the company. Not Nayar. He did what great CEOs do: he looked inside the company

and found a vast untapped resource: its employees.

His new book, Employees

First, Customers Second, is the first-person account of HCLT’s

transformation from a company mired in complacency into a one of the

fastest-growing global IT service firms. The first thing that strikes you about

the book, and most especially when you speak to Vineet as I had the opportunity

to do recently, is his sense of humility. Change at HCLT began with Vineet; as

he looked to his employees he also looked inside himself to determine his own

role in the change process.

Nayar would become the enabler. “I didn’t follow a planned

approach,” Nayar told me. Together with his senior team, “we discovered, we

experimented, and we implemented.” The goal was collaboration, that is, to

leverage the skills and talents of HCLT employees. That entailed a lot of face

to face communication with employees at all levels, a practice that continues

to this day.

For Nayar, passion is essential to sustaining the

enterprise. An engineer by training, Nayar takes an analytical approach to it

by defining its principles in three ways: awareness that it is necessary,

action to put it to good used, and measurement to focus attention on the right

issues. Ultimately passion succeeds if a team achieves its intended results.

Passion at HCLT is not simply about the work; it is also

about the environment. It is important that employees want to come to work not

simply to do their job but also expand their learning opportunities. For that

reason, HCLT provides much training as well as mentoring and teaching

opportunities. Over and above this, Nayar seeks to foster a liberal arts

atmosphere where employees can indulge in personal passions: sports, music, the

arts or other forms of enrichment. It is an approach that other companies,

namely Google, have fostered and according to Nayar makes coming to work more

enjoyable.

Part of this emphasis on culture comes from the need to

engage the interests of Generation Y. This is an issue upon which Nayar himself

is expansive. [He writes about it frequently in his blog.] Young people have

multiple interests therefore employers need to tap into their desire not simply

to earn an income but also to grow and develop their skills, including

providing an avenue for their outside interests.