Hulu Plus is Real: $10/Month for iPhone, iPad and TV Viewing

Finally! Hulu Plus has been made official, and it looks awesome.

For $10 a month, you’ll be able to stream in HD entire current seasons of shows Glee, Modern Family, The Office and 30 Rock as well as the entire back library of many other shows, such as Arrested Development, The X-Files and Heroes.

You can watch said shows in a variety of ways: on your computer, of course, but also on your iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch–over Wi-Fi or 3G (!!). And your TV! Hulu Plus will be supported on the PS3 “soon” and the Xbox 360 in “early 2011.” It’ll also be supported by Samsung, Vizio and Sony TVs and Blu-ray players.

Hulu Plus is launching in July, but they’re accepting email addresses for invites to the “Hulu Plus Preview” now.