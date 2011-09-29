Thanks, Global Warming! Sweden To Build World’s Wildest Indoor Ski Park

The Swedish arm of Danish megafirm C. F. Møller Architects has announced plans to build the “ world’s most complete indoor ski park ” in Sweden. Cool! But wait, what does that even mean?

C. F. Møller’s Julian Weyer clarifies in an email:

By ‘the most complete’ we mean it has the most facilities (downhill/ nordic/ biathlon/ snowpark and more) AND is the largest (to our knowledge) and thus the only World-Cup sized indoor slope. This… means that it can be both an attractive leisure facility and a serious training ground for national winter sports teams.

So there you have it: An indoor winter wonderland that could out-Dubai Dubai. Which doesn’t make a whole lot of sense in Sweden. Don’t they have enough real snow?

Apparently not. According to C. F. Møller’s website, “The idea for the Skipark 360° in Bålsta–45 minutes outside of Stockholm–came about as this proud skiing nation has experienced reduced snowfall in the last couple of years.” Thanks, global warming! The good news: C. F. Møller is taking care to ensure that Skipark 360° doesn’t exacerbate the effects of the very phenomenon that necessitated a fake slope in the first place. The goal is to make the park entirely self-sufficient, with renewable energy from geothermal wells, solar panels, wind turbines, and hydropower. Construction is expected to start in 2013 or 2014.

[Images courtesy of C. F. Møller]