Three Keys That Make Good Interaction Design Great

A very difficult task sits before me. In November, I will be joining an amazing Interaction Awards jury in New York for a weekend of evaluation, critique, and debate, deciding which submitted works represent the best of interaction design, the design for how people relate to, interact with, and use products, systems, and services.

This will be the first Interaction Awards, run by the Interaction Design Association (IxDA). It comes at an exciting time for our discipline. While books and articles have attempted to select, review, and dissect the work of interaction design over the years, never have we seen such a concerted effort to gather interaction design work, evaluate it and then display it for both the design and business worlds to see. Year to year, the evolution and growth of the work will come through in the Interaction Awards.

When people submit their work, they’ll be asked to place it in one of six submission categories. Instead of categories like “web,” “mobile,” “embedded in product” or “service,” the categories emphasize the focus on the intent of the interactions and impact of the design, beyond the medium or channel:

Optimizing: Making daily activities more efficient Engaging: Capturing attention, creating delight and delivering meaning Empowering: Enabling people to go beyond their limits Expressing: Encouraging self expression and/or creativity Connecting: Facilitating communication between people and communities Disrupting: Re-imagining completely an existing product or service by creating new behaviors, usages or markets.

Breaking the mold of channel creates an exciting dynamic for us to create discourse over why we want people to interact with the things we’ve designed, and how they benefit from doing so. Ahead of the challenge, each of us on the jury needs to think about how we would evaluate the submitted work based on three judging criteria: Context, Impact and Craft.

Just how would we use these criteria? Let’s look at a great product example I run into on a daily basis–Australia’s KeepCup–and put these criteria to use.

If the KeepCup was eligible for the awards (less than two years old), I would imagine it would be submitted under the “Disruptive” category. It was the brainchild of sandwich shop owners Abigail Forsyth and Jamie Forsyth who were compelled to create a product that reduced the amount of takeaway coffee cups their business was contributing to Australia’s landfills. How could their shop reduce its carbon footprint while encouraging and relying on customers to change their habits, participate, and reuse?

The answer came in the form of a reusable takeaway coffee cup, whose details have been precisely tuned. Today, over 800,000 cups have been sold worldwide. It is marketed as the “first barista-standard resuable cup.” Walk into a coffee shop in Sydney and you see them sitting on the counter, often indicating a daily savings for bringing in your cup. How did it go from an idea to an adopted phenomenon? The differentiator is not in creating a resuable coffee cup (although they did that quite well by considering the aesthetic and pleasure of use); they had to orchestrate, encourage adoption, and change the behavior of customers and barristas alike. The judging criteria actually help us dissect a fascinating story.