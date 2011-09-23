A Colossal Gown With More Than 200 Pockets That You Crawl Inside

A giant red dress descended on York Hall in Bethnal Green last week as part of London Design Week. Made of more than 1,800 feet of Kvadrat’s Divina wool (that’s five times the length of a football field!) and stretching 65 feet in diameter, it’s so big that anyone can squeeze into it–along with about 200 of his closest friends.

No joke. Korean-born Finnish artist Aamu Song outfitted the gown’s billowing train with 238 human-sized pockets. Visitors are invited to slip off their shoes, and slip inside so that they can “fully engross themselves into the space and moment,” the press release says. Reddress also doubles as a makeshift theater in the round. For several days last week, York Hall hosted evening concerts in which audience members soaked up the show while swaddled in the pockets of the dress, transforming the place into a sort of nursery for culture-loving adults.

Reddress has been traveling to various festival and art events for about six years. It closed at York Hall on Sunday.

[Images courtesy of The Finnish Institute]