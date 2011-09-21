Wanted: An Elegant Concrete Vase That Stacks Like A Bento Box

I own at least eight vases. That’s a lot of stuff to house in a small apartment that rarely sees a flower arrangement. Why do I hold onto them? Because they’re all different sizes and shapes, and one of them might prove to be just the right fit, someday. Xiral Segard gives me a reason to purge them all, with Konkurïto: a concrete vase whose height can be adjusted by stacking on layers like a bento box.

The vase is not only a solution for clutter but an alternative to traditional glass or porcelain. As we’ve mentioned before, concrete is an underutilized material in the domestic space, perhaps for good reason, as it can be cold and uninviting. (Read about previous post on concrete speakers here.) But Segard has hit upon an ideal application for it, as a restrained counterpoint to colorful bouquets. And by using varying shades of gray, she manages to create visual rhythm with a material that often looks monolithic. (Note: Water goes only in the reservoir unit; the other layers are merely structural.)

Konkurïto comes with a lid to transform it into a decorative box when not in use. Segard is looking for a distributor; in the meantime, vases can be ordered through her site for about $355 (shipping not included).