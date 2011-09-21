Infographic Of The Day: The Most Famous Haircuts In Movie History

Offhand, I can’t think of any that are missing here, and that’s obviously part of the continuing charm of Popchart Lab–the sense that these guys have spent some backbreaking hours mining all the detritus of popular culture, pulling up nuggets that you totally forgot about but totally love. Check it out:





Just from a sheer graphical standpoint, it’s sort of amazing how much the people who wore these haircuts are visible despite the total lack of any facial features besides eyebrows and beards:

Which I think proves a few things: For one, our brains are wired for faces, and eyebrows play an astonishingly large role in that. (Just witness how terrifying people look without them, and how similar!) And two, there are so many variations of face and head shape that every haircut really is different on every one who wears it. Which explains why every time anyone you knows goes into a salon with the perfect picture of the hair they want, it never looks as good as they thought.

[Click here to purchase an 18″ x 24″ poster for $20]