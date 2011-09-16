Watch Hot Figure Skaters Spin In Super Slo-Mo, Wearing Prada And Hermès

This is something we’ve seen precisely never: figure skaters in clothes that don’t look like someone vomited a bag of rhinestones .

Men’s fashion website Fantastic Man tapped the clever Dutch art pair Lernert & Sander to make promo videos by filming two male figure skaters spinning around in chic (distinctly unglittery) threads from Prada, Hermès, Calvin Klein, Viktor & Rolf, and Dries Van Noten. Then Lernert & Sander, working with the fashion-production house White Lodge, slowed the footage down–waaaaaaaay down. We’re talking split seconds stretched to minute-long cuts. Take a look:

There’s something eminently hypnotic about figure skaters twirling around in super slo-mo, especially when you’re not blinded by an outrageous getup. Okay, with the exception of the Hermès leather suit and BX-1 helmet, above. (Did the stylist mistake this for an S&M motocross shoot?)