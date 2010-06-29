Everyday Objects Stash Money, Secrets, Drugs, IDs

Yiting Cheng just finished up a master’s degree in design, but she could already teach James Bond a thing or two about stashing valuables.

For her thesis project, Cheng designed a series of eight objects that ingeniously store secrets–from passwords to money to drugs to IDs. And you can see all of them in this nicely shot video (our favorite is the secrete drawer, hidden in the edge of a table, which is only accessible when attach a magnetic pull):

According to Cheng:

This project is about concealing valuables, secrets, bad habits and

personal information in our workplaces. Here, hidden spaces/messages

were created within 8 general objects such as wood boards, lamps and

disposable coffee cups. How? By utilizing stereotypes and visual

camouflage. We make judgments based mainly on our experiences and what

we see. This dependency on visual information can create large blind

spots. Thus, usual stereotypes of how we perceive solid, transparency

and lighting are employed in this project to play with notions of “solid

and void” and “true and false.”

In other words, she hides things in plain sight, by hiding them inside objects so familiar that you’d never question their integrity. Q, eat your heart out.