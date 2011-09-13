Infographic Of The Day: When Housing Searches Get Intense

Trulia, a real estate website, has released another impressive interactive chart , in their continuing quest to create new tools for picking about housing data. This time, the focus is on when people actually search for housing listings. Much of it conforms to your experience, but the interactions on the chart–and the possibilities of the data visualization–are top-notch.

The basic format shows, in a color-coded grid, the intensity of housing searches based on the time of day, and that day of the week. Red, of course, is more intense. And here’s what it looks like for people all over the country, searching on their computers:

That’s a surprising little revelation about the way we work: Desktops are the province of our 9-5 gigs, so its funny that people tend to search for housing at the times you think they’d be most busy with other things. Put another way, Trulia is a site mostly catering to people searching for homes for themselves, rather than real estate agents. Thus, maybe you’d expect that they’d be searching for houses during lulls in their workday–hey, everyone knocks off a little at work, and there’s no shame in that (right, boss?).

Instead, the opposite seems to be happening: Searches peak at about the times that, in my experience and probably yours, are the busiest times for work. And that manages to confirm a funny thing I’ll bet you’ve noticed about your own work habits: The busier we are, the more we tend to do. We don’t spread our productivity out evenly–rather, we have periods of intense activity where we’re trying to do everything.