Waaay Back To The Future: Nike’s 23-Year Journey To Make McFly’s Shoes Real

Last week’s release of Nike’s 2011 MAG , the “most famous shoes never made,” is already heading towards a bright future. The shoe inspired by Marty McFly’s futuristic footwear in Back to the Future II sent thousands of fans to an eBay auction where the first 150 pairs have already raised almost $1,000,000 for Michael J. Fox’s foundation to “erase Parkinson’s disease from the space-time continuum.” But Tinker Hatfield, Nike’s head shoe guru, who has designed Air Jordans, among other iconic shoes, spent at least part of the launch talking about the past, more specifically, 1988–the year he got a call from director Robert Zemeckis and writer Bob Gale to be a part of the Back to the Future sequel.

Hatfield and Parker’s original 1988 sketch for the Nike Air product featured in the film.

“The first movie had been a big hit and they were looking to expand it into a trilogy,” Hatfield told Co.Design at the launch event in Hollywood. “They needed someone to design some futuristic products for Back to the Future II and thought that Nike would be the best at envisioning the future.” The products concepted by Hatfield, Nike CEO Mark Parker and their team included those legendary Nike Airs with power laces–thus launching more than two decades of speculation, campaigning, and general nerd angst.

“Shoe senses when to tighten laces/must push button to release laces”

In 2007, a group of fans launched a grassroots campaign named McFly2015, begging Nike to make the shoes. Nike listened, kinda, releasing a special edition series of Nike Hyperdunks with the distinctive teal-and-gray coloring and Back to the Future-inspired typography. But that didn’t satiate the masses, who wanted a shoe that was 100% true to the concept. They also wanted power laces, especially when it was discovered that Nike had pulled a patent for an “automatic lacing system” in 2009.

That same year, Hatfield’s team at Nike began working closely with Universal on the MAG (that’s “Magnetic Anti Gravity” technology, a term used in the film)–a unique collaboration that would intertwine both of their creative legacies into a singular product. Negotiating the vast field of both companies’ intellectual property was tricky, but when the team introduced the concept that funds from the shoe would benefit Fox’s work, the deal clicked into place, says Hatfield. “It was all because of this idea that we’d be giving back to the foundation.”

Christopher Lloyd makes an appearance, to a standing ovation, at the launch event.

At an event last week in Hollywood, hundreds of sneaker freakers lined up to get an in-person peek at the first MAGs, hundreds of which glowed behind a two-story glass wall at the entrance to the Montalban Theater. Guests were treated to peeks at film paraphernalia like Doc’s plutonium case while they sipped Pepsi (of course) at “Cafe ’80s” and posed for photos on a hoverboard. There was, of course, a DeLorean outside mocked up in perfect detail, right down to the “Save the Clock Tower” flyer on the dashboard. This 1985-by-way-of-2015 environment and the stealthy buzz that fueled it was thanks to a creative team at Wieden+Kennedy, who worked with Nike’s events team to make the launch a reality.

When Wieden+Kennedy sent out a company-wide email on a Saturday morning asking if anyone liked Back to the Future, art director Max Erdenberger remembers replying enthusiastically in the hopes of working with one of his favorite films. “It’s one of those movies like Star Wars,” he says. “It holds up.” He and writer Caleb Jensen were placed on the top-secret project in December, when they began concepting the teaser spot, reaching out to the trilogy’s cast of characters for the launch film, and sketching out the launch event. Jensen even flew down to meet with director Zemeckis to go over their ideas for bringing his story back to life. Erdenberger and Jensen, both huge fans, were thrilled to work on the project but also hope that reviving the franchise isn’t too successful. “We don’t want them to remake it with Jesse Eisenberg or something,” says Erdenberger.

For the shoe’s big reveal, Erdenberger and Jensen worked with @Radical Media to shoot a film set the original Lone Pine Mall, where a Nike retail store now anchors the complex. Bill Hader stars as the Nike store employee and NBA player Kevin Durant is the “customer.” Christopher Lloyd makes a cameo as Doc, and behind the counter, that’s Donald Fullilove (Mayor Goldie Wilson from the films) and Hatfield himself. Gale, the original screenwriter, consulted on the dialogue.