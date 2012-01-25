How 9/11 Changed The Way Skyscrapers Are Designed

The offices here at Fast Company enjoy a most remarkable view. From our aerie on the 29th floor of 7 World Trade Center, we look out over the New York harbor, Ellis Island, the Statue of Liberty, and the occasional jetliner floating down the Hudson. More breathtaking yet is the view directly below our windows: that 16-acre construction site known as Ground Zero.

When we moved to Lower Manhattan in April of 2007, the view was more dispiriting than inspiring. A muddy pit was shored up by concrete walls; every once in a while, a lone train from New Jersey snaked through a partially visible tunnel in the center. Without the World Trade Center’s office workers, the area had become a commercial wasteland, apart from tourist attractions like Century 21 and J&R Electronics. The city had to offer incentives for urban pioneers.

The turnaround started shortly after 9/11, when developer Larry Silverstein called the architects at Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) and insisted that he wanted to rebuild on the site. “At the time, the press was saying high-rises were the product of a bygone era,” says Nicholas Holt, SOM’s director of technical architecture. “Even Larry was asking, ‘If I build this, will anybody be willing to rent?’ ” The site, after all, was still a smoking pit.

The future of high-rises rested on making people feel safe.

SOM, which for 75 years has been the go-to architectural firm for companies wanting cutting-edge thinking in skyscraper innovation, knew the future of high-rises rested on one thing: making people feel safe working in tall towers. The first building to be erected adjacent to ground zero would be ours, 7 World Trade. Everyone involved knew it would become a test case for addressing the design failings of the ill-fated towers and forging a model for how skyscrapers should be built in the future.

One of the mysteries that SOM had to address was why the towers collapsed in the first place. Holt, whose office was just blocks away from the World Trade Center, remembers looking out his window and thinking that the buildings’ sprinklers would eventually kick in. “I never imagined they would fall,” he says. “I had made it north to Chinatown when somebody stepped out of a bodega and said, ‘They’re both gone.’ “

As we now know, the impact of the planes alone was not enough to cause the towers’ collapse. The combination of the impacts and the fires in their aftermath were what proved fatal. Not only had the planes knocked out parts of the buildings’ structural frames, they also severed and disabled the sprinkler systems’ supply pipes. As the fires continued, the remaining structure weakened to the point where the failure of one critical structural element begat the failure of the next–what architects call “progressive collapse.”

Now, Holt says, top-tier buildings like ours have been redesigned to prevent that kind of collapse. These skyscrapers have steel connections capable of redirecting the path of the upper floors’ load downward through other structural members if one should fail. And sprinkler supply lines have been located within an impact-resistant core–a major difference from the Twin Towers. Both innovations are now part of New York City building codes. In addition, the newest SOM buildings have two interconnected standpipes, so that if one should fail, the other can compensate.