iFive: Hayward Gone From BP?, Spies R U.S., FIFA Opens Tech Debate, Porn Industry to Drop Flash, Electronic Daisy Carnival a Hit

While you were sleeping, innovation was using a Mac laptop to send classified information to its paymasters halfway across the world and then snapping glowsticks to go raving all night long.

1. BP is discussing a backup strategy for the Deepwater Horizon disaster that involves pumping the oil to an existing platform, should the current containment strategy fail. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York has been examining just how seismic a BP collapse would be on Wall Street, but the banks have been given “a passing grade.” A Russian energy official has said that BP’s CEO, Tony Hayward, is Offski. BP, naturally, is refuting the claims.

2. Oh, those Russians. Following the FBI raids on homes all over America, five of the 10 suspects have appeared in court after having been accused of espionage and money laundering. The high-tech details have been laid out by CNet. Russia is denying all knowledge of the spy ring, which is the subject of a seven-year investigation by the Feds. The BBC has a nice roundup of all the allegations which, its North America editor, Mark Mardell, says is like “a spy novel.”

3. Perhaps we are going to see technology at the 2014 World Cup after all. Sepp Blatter, lord and master of all things football, has apologized to Frank Lampard and says that FIFA will reopen the technology debate in July. Argentine striker and Captain Caveman lookalike Carlos Tevez admits to being “selfish” as he knew that his Sunday night goal was offside.

4. Given just how unamused Steve Jobs is by pornography, he’s got some unexpected support from that quarter. Wolfgang Gruener of ConceivablyTech has spoken to the founder of porn firm Digital Playground, who claims that he is ready to say goodbye, albeit breathily, to Flash and embrace, in a most unwholesome way, you understand, HTML 5. Six months ago they launched iPad-ready adult content.

5. While the whole festival shtick may, for some, be O.V.E.R. ovah, last weekend’s Electric Daisy Carnival was not. Run by Insomniac Productions, one of our Most Innovative Companies, it welcomed 185,000 people last weekend to Exposition Park and the L.A. Coliseum, although E.R. workers at the California Hospital Medical Center were not so stoked. In other music news, Courtney Love bombed. Bwahahahahahah. Hah.