Wanted: OXO’s Good Grips Egg Beater

If you’re anything like me, you traded your manual egg beater for an electronic mixer a long time ago. For good reason: Egg beaters are awkward to use, they strain your hand, and they’re devilishly hard to clean. Leave it to OXO , the design-minded kitchen-tool manufacturer behind Good Grips , to lure you back to fluffing eggs and whipping cream the old-fashioned way.

The OXO Good Grips Egg Beater is ergonomically designed to be as easy to use as an electronic mixer, if not easier. Inspired by a fishing reel, it’s got three separate gears that propel the blades smoothly when you crank the handle, reducing stress on your hand. The handle’s soft, no-slip grip ensures you don’t accidentally send the egg beater flying across the room, even with wet hands. And a stainless steel “bridge” juts out between the blades to rest against the bottom of the mixing bowl, so you don’t strain to keep the blades from scratching up the bowl.

The biggest problem OXO solves here, though, is the mess factor. Typically when you use an egg beater, batter gets stuck in the gadget’s cogs and wheels, which makes cleaning the whole thing a huge pain. The designers’ solution: detachable blades that can be popped out at the press of a button and thrown in the dishwasher. OXO also cleverly hid the gears inside the handle — well beyond the reach of any rogue bits of batter.

The OXO Good Grips Egg Beater costs $19.99. Buy it here.