How An Innovative Bathhouse Keeps Rural China Healthy

When it comes to improving health care for residents in developing regions, solutions range from sourcing clean drinking water to administering affordable vaccinations. But in some cases, preventing the spread of disease can be as simple as providing a safe, sanitary place to take a shower. Beijing-based BaO Architects designed the Split Bathhouse in rural China to fulfill that role while providing a relaxing place that has become the center of a community’s social life.

The village of Shamen is located in the Gansu province, in the west of China, where most houses lack even the most basic needs, architect Benjamin Beller tells Co.Design. “People are not used to bathing. The village doesn’t have running water so they use wells, which sometimes can be a bit far away.” At most, says Beller, families will fetch a bucket of water that will be used for both cooking and cleaning, with bathing consisting of a communal washing in the courtyard. And even that depends on the season, as Gansu is located in an arid, mountainous region where water is scarce.

But the bigger problem was that the villagers had not made the connection between clean water and health. “It doesn’t really occur to them that this problematic hygiene is the very source of most of their epidemics and discomfort,” says Beller. The spread of disease had been even more rampant due to the use of the public dry toilets (basically, holes in the ground) without places to wash their hands afterward. Two years ago, the school had to be closed for several months because of a scabies epidemic.

After BaO was introduced to the challenge, the firm committed to working on the bathhouse pro bono and began the arduous task of finding funds. Collaborating with an association named The Children of Madaifu, which subsidizes the living expenses of children who have lost their parents, BaO reached out to foundations, individuals, and governmental organizations to raise the 55,000 euros required for the project. The plan is to bring this model to other villages in rural China.

Working with a lean budget and limited resources, the Split Bathhouse manages to create a colorful, dignified bathing experience with the most basic materials — most of the structure is made up of concrete, brick, and wood. A wide central corridor welcomes bathers into the space and functions as a greenhouse to keep bathers warm in cool weather, but can be opened at either end to allow for circulation as it heats up from the sun. A nice detail makes it feel more like wandering through a brightly colored forest: Holes in the roof allow the existing trees to poke through the top.