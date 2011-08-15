The Apple Aliens Have Landed! Jobs Unveils Pics Of UFO-Like Campus

Grainy renderings, unveiled at a city council meeting and beamed around the Interwebs in June, revealed a flying saucer of a building (which folks have taken to calling AppleSaucer) and, well, that’s still spot on. In glittering new renderings, the proposed 2.8 million-square-foot, four-story, glass-enclosed office rings a verdant central park, like a crop circle cut into the lush little heart of prelapsarian Silicon Valley. Apple has christened it Apple Campus 2. It’ll be “a serene and secure environment reflecting Apple’s values of innovation” for up to 13,000 employees, the press release says. It’ll also include a raft of ecotastic features designed to pare down the building’s carbon footprint. Sounds splendid. So why does the place feel so damn creepy (and not just because it could lodge an army of E.T.s)?

We’ll get to that. First, the minutiae. According to Cupertino’s website, the 175-acre campus will include:

* An Office, Research and Development Building comprising approximately 2.8 million square feet;

* A 1,000 seat Corporate Auditorium;

* A Corporate Fitness Center;

* Research Facilities comprising approximately 300,000 square feet;

* A Central Plant; and

* Associated Parking.

The green features: The place is expected to include an on-site, low-carbon central plant that will supply the majority of the campus’s power. It’ll make use of reclaimed water. And it’ll reduce car travel, though it’s not clear, exactly, how.

It’s the shape of the building that has us spooked. Circles and circle-like structures have a long tradition in architecture. You see them everywhere, whether in Roman amphitheaters or Mongolian yurts. But you also see them in prisons (as Panopticon towers) and in high-security architecture, like the Pentagon. The form suggests surveillance and paranoia — Apple’s building especially so, because, like Apple stores, it’s completely covered in glass. We worry employees will feel like they’re both trapped and being spied on. Maybe all that foliage in the courtyard will provide a welcome buffer? Guess we’ll just have to wait till the spaceship has landed to find out.

For our earlier coverage of Foster’s Apple campus, go here and here.