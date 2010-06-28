Is Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg More Powerful Than the President?

Who is more powerful: 400-million-user strong Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, or the leader of the free world?

That was the question posed to Soraya Darabi, #53 on our Most Creative People in Business list, who explained that their power, at least in terms of reach of voice, is not so different.

Darabi broke down the access to communication tools that Obama and Zuckerberg hold, comparing the old-age methods of the president (network TV, radio, newspapers, etc.) to Facebook’s reach as a social network.

“What fascinates me about social networks is there ability to scale,” Darabi told audience members at Fast Company‘s Most Creative People event recently. “Particularly one with more active users than constituents of the United States of America–we have to think about the power that the founders of these platforms have.”

Check out the whole video below.

Do you agree? Has Zuckerberg’s platform become more powerful a communication tool than POTUS has?