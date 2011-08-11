Trippy Textile Patterns Make Walls Look 3-D

It’s a decorating dilemma for the decade: how to add movement and depth to a surface when you’re dealing with a completely flat wall? U.K. designer Kaylee Hibbert has done just that with a line of fabrics and wallpaper that tricks the eye into thinking it’s 3-D.

“I have always been inspired by structure, line, and geometrics,” Hibbert tells Co.Design. “I began exploring 3-D textiles as an alternative way to incorporate textiles into interior spaces.” Soon Hibbert’s structures were developed into concepts for stools and tables, or as a way to bring texture to places like stairs and ceilings. Using her 3-D textile designs, she began to transfer the patterns into 2-D works. “At this point I was interested in the way a flat surfaces can appear 3-D,” she says. “I then went on the develop a series of stitched designs for wallpaper.”

Starting with black and white (she has since branched out into colored yarns and backgrounds as well) Hibbert managed to create all sorts of reach-out-and-touch-them textures with simple patterns of yarn. And when compiled together in an environment, as seen above, it’s obvious that the room starts to take on a different personality.

To buy a textile, contact Hibbert directly or find her at TENT during the London Design Festival, where her products will be available to order.