Why Bloggers May Be the Next Reality Stars

I am convinced that like the evolution of celebrity on television, the evolution of celebrity online is headed in the same direction. The celebrities of broadcast television have for years been primarily culled from actors and paid news personalities. Today, as I am sure you are aware, more and more celebrities come from reality television shows. The Bravo Channel is one network that’s based an entire business model on figuring out the personalities that audiences respond to and in the process have turned ordinary citizens into celebrities – with book deals and songs, to boot.

The online world is fast following this trend. Ordinary citizens, that hit a chord with audiences, are scaling into celebrity of their own. A great example is Ree Drummond. She started out years ago blogging about her move from city girl to married country woman and developed a huge following. Women, in particular, hooked into the fantasy that her story offered: cowboys, love and country-living. As a result, she’s been on Oprah, has published a cook book and Hollywood has even optioned her story for a movie (rumored to star Reese Whitherspoon).

While in the past celebrity was created for us, today, we’re creating the celebrity. Who do you think is the next online star?

You can contact Alicia here: www.aliciamorga.com