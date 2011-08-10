Stefan Sagmeister On Co-Directing His First Documentary, “The Happy Film”

The Happy Film will follow Sagmeister as he “undergoes a series of self-experiments outlined by popular psychology to test once and for all if it’s possible for a person to have a meaningful impact on their own happiness.” He spoke to Co.Design about the project and where it’s taken him so far, happiness-wise.

Where did this idea come from? Was it an extension of your Things I Have Learned… project?

It started during my last sabbatical in Indonesia. I do [these sabbaticals] every seven years. I was working on material with designers there, a lot of furniture, which I’d never done before. And a friend basically told me that this looked like a poor result of my time, making six or seven furniture prototypes. So we started thinking about what would make more sense, and that was the start of my thinking about happiness. The subject itself was lying in the air of the studio for a while.

Why did you choose to explore these ideas in a film, instead of a book or interactive app?



Sagmeister: It would have been easier to do a book. But I don’t know anything about documentaries, so it’s more of a challenge to do a film. That was the reason to do it. It turned out to be more of a challenge than i’d thought: I’d figured that I knew about half of what I was doing, and figuring out the other half would be pleasurable. In having actually started it, it’s more like I know 10 percent. I found it unbelievably surprising how little my design background applies to documentary filmmaking. I have a much bigger appreciation for documentaries now, knowing how hard they are to make, and I have an incredible appreciation for Mike Mills, who started out in graphic design and is now a filmmaker.

Is that how you came to collaborate with designer/filmmaker Hillman Curtis? To help you with the other 90%?

Yes, that’s exactly it. I was really lost.