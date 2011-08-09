David Baker’s S.F. Senior Complex Is Not Your Father’s Old Folks Home

Where do you want to retire? If I had to venture a guess, I’d say not suburban Florida. If you’re like the growing number of Baby Boomer retirees, you want to be in a city, close to public transportation, and near amenities like grocery stores. Armstrong Senior Housing, a new complex designed by David Baker + Partners in San Francisco’s Bayview district, offers all that and then some, with four levels of affordable senior apartments atop ground-level retail, a community center, and a library. Best of all, it’s being built alongside a family townhouse development, so senior residents won’t be living in isolation; the projects are separated by a landscaped public pedestrian way.

Located within walking distance of the Third Street Rail, the new Muni line, the 116 rental residences (predominantly studios and one-bedrooms) surround a courtyard wrapped in blocks of colors — indigo, brown, orange, and yellow drawn from traditional African textiles to reflect the historically African-American population of the neighborhood. The landscaping, which includes vegetated bioswales and a courtyard rain garden, not only provides healthy patches of green space but creates mini wetlands that manage storm-water runoff, easing the burden on the city’s sewage system. Other green features: photovoltaic arrays that will provide solar electric power and domestic hot water, a car-share pod with two available vehicles, as well as secure bicycle parking. The architects are shooting for LEED Gold.

[The courtyard features a wall inset with Ashanti tribal symbols for security, wisdom, power, love, unity, and hope.]

A HUD 202 project, Armstrong will offer rents from $0–$635 per month, with qualifying income levels below 50% of the area median income and some units reserved for formerly homeless seniors. For more information, go here.