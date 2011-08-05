Gobstopping Video Captures Expansion Of The Universe

How fast is the universe expanding? We could give you a number, but it’d be meaningless to those of you who aren’t Stephen Hawking. So here’s a video. Prepare to have your mind blown straight into orbit:

The film visualizes what’s said to be the most accurate model for measuring the expansion of the universe. The model, produced at the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR), in Australia, is based off of the Hubble constant and a massive trove of data on galaxies called the 6dF Galaxy Survey. According to ICRAR:

The 6dF Galaxy Survey has collected more than 120,000 redshifts over the southern sky over a 5 year period from 2001 to 2005. Its goal is to map our southern view of the local universe, and use the peculiar motions of one-tenth of the survey to measure galaxy mass. It covers more than eight times the sky area of the successful 2dF Galaxy Redshift Survey.

Paul Bourke, an associate research professor at the University of Western Australia, animated the results. Make sure to check out the video in full screen. Nothing beats watching entire galaxies fly at your face.

[Hat tip to FlowingData and Brain Pickings]