Monika Grzymala Spins “3-D” Drawings From 27,000 Feet Of Tape

Art teachers are always telling students to make their sketches “leap off the page!” — advice Monika Grzymala appears to have taken literally.

Grzymala, a Polish artist, creates wildly explosive 2-D drawings that refuse to stick to a single surface (or dimension). Schizoid lines spill out into 3-D space, jetting from floors to walls to ceilings and back again. One of her pieces looks like a terrifying vortex, another like the scribblings of a possessed kindergartener.

And we’re not sure what’s more exciting: The sheer drama of her drawings or the fact that she makes a lot of them out of the world’s least dramatic material, tape. One installation at Marian Goodman Gallery in New York was spun out of 27,000 feet of the stuff — nearly enough tape to reach the top of K2!

The Sumarria Lunn gallery, in London, plans to show new work by Grzymala October 12 to November 5. More info here.

[Images courtesy of Sumarria Lunn; hat tip to Frame]