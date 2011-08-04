BMW Guggenheim Lab: An Outdoor Workshop For Fixing City Life

Tuesday night, as a crowd of toffs celebrated the opening of BMW Guggenheim Lab‘s first installation in the East Village, a drunken man passed out on the sidewalk, lying in a heap within sight of the revelers on the other side of the gated enclosure.

But for the fact that the poor guy barely seemed to be breathing, it might have been a clever bit of street theater to illustrate the Lab’s provocative theme: comfort — and discomfort — in the city. There was the line, with party-goers queuing up to get green wristbands qualifying them to choose between the Soave and bubbly rose, while next to them, a local resident lay sprawled on the pavement.

The tableau could also have been a question in the project’s signature game, Urbanology, which asks players to confront uncomfortable questions. In this case, “Should you leave a party, where you’re talking to somebody who could be important to your career, to help an inebriated man collapsed in the street?”

To their credit, a number of attendees were clearly agitated by the scene, passing bottled water through the fence, and frantically dialing 911 until FDNY’s rescue team finally showed up (Those guys were clearly perplexed, not by the man on the ground, but why a bunch of up-towners were partying on a site that until last month was nothing but rats and rubble.) As a final act, the FDNY righted the man, and he staggered off to an ambulance. Party on, dudes!

The BMW Guggenheim Lab is a curious initiative for a museum ? part sociology, part theater (presumably not the kind that transpired opening night), part research project, part community center — conceived to explore the challenges of an increasingly urbanized global population.

Housed in an Atelier Bow-Wow-designed structure in a pocket park at E. Houston and Second Avenue, it will exist for the next two and a half months, then fold its billowing draperies and carbon fiber beams and trundle off to Berlin, and eventually Mumbai.