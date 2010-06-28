Cloud-Based Music Streaming Service mSpot Latest Name in a Crowded Market

As the tech giants are ramping up their cloud-based music streaming services–HP last week bought Melodeo, Apple has Lala (although as yet there is no clue as to what they’re going to do with it) and both Microsoft and Google have apps for both their smartphone OSes–here comes someone else. Although it may not have the clout of these last four, mSpot is out of its month-long private beta today.

Unlike Spotify, whose long-awaited US launch seems to be running into licensing problems with the record labels, mSpot is a free, cloud-based service that lets you stream your music to your work and office computers, as well as to Android smartphones. Users get a basic jukebox-style interface, and 2GB free storage each month. Pay between $2.99 and $13.99 per month and you can increase your storage capabilities from 10GB to 100GB.

It works on both EDGE and 3G networks, and is, according to CNet, pretty damn fast. Downside? Although it works on Safari, IE, Chrome, and Firefox, mobile-wise it’s Android-only for the moment, folks. Whether they can get a foothold in a market that’s beginning to look not just crowded (with Rhapsody and MOG all hoping to sweep up the users that don’t have their heads turned by the big four) is, however, key to mSpot’s success.