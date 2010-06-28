PR: A Small Person Confronts HP and Its Hellish Problem With Customer Service

I was thinking about all of this after a, well, there is no

better word for it than, hellish, customer service experience I had with

Hewlett Packard or HP as it calls itself. Which, in my case, can

aptly connote Hellish Problem.

HP, BP (what is it with all these initials?) forget that the

“small people” help make them big.

My troubles with HP (and I have had other problems in the past with this cumbersome behemoth), began on Friday, July 25, 2010, when my

husband, George, and I called customer service on our in-warranty laptop. Our

problem: the laptop failed to recognize our network router. Our first dealings

with customer service were OK. The rep tried to help us but unfortunately

couldn’t solve the problem and right as he was about to give us our service

number, we were disconnected.

The next day I called back only to learn that the first rep

whom we had spoken to for a mere 1 ½ hours neglected to even reference our call

or our problem.

Not only were we back to square one … we were miles away from

where we were started, beginning our descent into Hellish Problem. We were told

that even though we purchased an extended warranty, HP couldn’t find any record

of that or our order. The laptop will be three year’s old in December and we

purchased a two-year extended warranty.

HP seems to have relegated all its laptop customer service

to Calcutta

where the polite reps go strictly by the book–as if they are part of the British army. I asked literally five times to speak with a supervisor and was

told “no.” The reason: According to HP, our laptop is out of warranty even

though I had purchased a two-year extended warranty. The company in its

blisteringly governmental inefficiency and mindset can locate an order only with

an order number. Unfortunately, I had changed email providers and in doing so

had lost emails from 2007. The laptop was purchased in December 2007 from HP’s Web site.

Finally, on my sixth request to speak with a rep and after 1 totally wasted hour on the phone with HP, I was given a supervisor who told me the same thing the rep was. No order number…you don’t exist. We don’t want anything to do with you.

Meanwhile, by some miracle, over the last two years we had

called and received customer service several times from HP and apparently no

rep had ever noted any of our calls–or even existence.

In HP’s book, we have been wiped out … erased … obliterated … .since

the company has no record of our order number or extended warranty.

HP is as tone deaf to customers online as it is offline. I

have now tweeted eight times, count it eight times about my problem asking #HP

for help and have heard NADA, nothing. Here’s my latest tweet:

Nearly 24 hours & counting & no response from #HP for customer service

complaint. Guess #HP hasn’t heard of

social media monitoring?

Meanwhile, I was able to find my original purchase order

thanks to American Express. That company has estimable customer service (one reason I use my American Express card whenever I can) and you

can easily order back copies of previous years’ invoices and have them within

24 hours.

So HP, or Hellish Problem company, you haven’t seen the end

of me.

Why doesn’t HP realize that how it treats customers reflects on its brand and reputlation? Why doesn’t it at minimum have a trouble-shooting center to handle problems outside the norm? Why doesn’t the company care?

I’d love to hear from you…and of course HP!!!!

Wendy Marx, PR and Branding Specialist, Marx Communications