Wanted: The Ultimate Travel Shampoo Bottle

Ask any seasoned traveler, and he’ll tell you: Travel shampoo bottles are a huge pain in the ass. They’re a nightmare to fill, they never squeeze stuff out properly, and hotel rooms rarely have enough shelf space to store them.

Humangear‘s solution: a slick squeeze tube called GoToob. GoToob has an ultra-wide mouth that fills up without spilling shampoo everywhere and built-in suction cups that cling to the side of the shower for easy dispensation. The eminently squeezable, soft silicone body spits out liquids hassle-free. A “no-drip” valve around the cap keeps the shampoo from dribbling and oozing onto the sides. And an adjustable window lets you identify the contents in a snap. Never again mistake the body soap for conditioner (eek!).

[The cap can also be twisted to reveal different labels for what’s inside the bottle]