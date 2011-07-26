Aesop’s New Kiosk, Made From 1,800 Copies Of The New York Times

Aesop , a skin-care company out Melbourne, Australia, has heralded its first push into the U.S. market by opening a kiosk at Grand Central that’s as American as apple pie. Designed by Aesop director Dennis Paphitis and Brooklyn architect Jeremy Barbour of Tacklebox , the place takes the great American newspaper and uses it the way every American does: by piling stuff on it.

The Aesop kiosk is made of roughly 1,800 torn copies of the New York Times. Laid flat, piled up one on top of the other, and held together by a wooden frame, they create little display stands for Aesop’s assorted body scrubs and facial hydrating creams.

What on earth do newspapers have to do with skin care, you ask? The design is “a response to Aesop’s respect for the written word and the history of each city with which it engages,” Aesop writes in press materials. And hey, it beats using the Times to line a bird cage!

For more on designers creatively re-purposing print media, go here and here.