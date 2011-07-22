A Seating Pod For Anyone Who Wants To Hide From The World

Social networking, CCTV, open-plan offices: Never before has it been so easy to connect with other people — and so damn hard to be a creepy lurker. Furniture to the rescue!

Hush, by recent design school grad Freyja Sewell, is a felt pod that completely encapsulates your body and has a discreet slit down the middle, making it the perfect accomplice to Peeping Toms everywhere. Crawl in to the dark, womb-like interior, fasten the giant button, and ogle away (the slit never closes completely so you can always see out). It’s even got enough room to fit a telescope!

[Hush also converts into a regular chair.]

Kidding, kidding. Obviously, Sewell didn’t design this thing for voyeuristic weirdos. It’s for regular weirdos! Which is to say, those of us who don’t feel the urgent pull to be in constant contact with everyone else around us. As she tells it:

There are now 21 cities with populations larger than ten million, and it is predicted ­­that there will be many more in the future. Soaring property prices and lack of available space are causing more and more people to seek alternatives to owning their own home in the city, for example sharing your room with your partner, brother or friend. It is essential to continue to develop new ways of allowing people to comfortably co-exist in these increasingly densely populated environments. By creating an enclosed space HUSH provides a personal retreat, an escape into a dark, quiet, natural space in the midst of a busy airport, office, shop or library.

In short, Hush is a welcome redoubt for people who want to be left alone some of the time. On second thought, that’s not weird at all. It’s just human.