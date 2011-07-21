Form Us With Love Sells The Ultimate Nightlight For $29K

With so much emphasis on digital interactivity these days, you can forget that every day we interact with inanimate objects: We shut off the alarm (interaction), turn on the coffeepot (again, another form of interaction). The simple act of dimming a lamp can radically alter the feeling of a space, as the Swedish studio Form Us With Love demonstrates with the Light Jockey — a massive interactive light display commissioned by Design House Stockholm.

The installation consists of 91 metal-caged work lamps plated in 24-karat gold. Each halogen bulb has its own dimmer, so viewers can form graphic patterns or simply change the lighting mood. “We wanted to use the typology of something that was considered greasy and make it beautiful,” Form Us With Love’s Petrus Palmér, John Löfgren, Jonas Pettersson state in a press release. ?We thought it would be a great idea to use the work lamp and push this idea even further by making an interactive gold chandelier out of a garage utensil.”

The individual lights are linked together with 1,100 cable ties, creating what looks like a fuse box’s worst nightmare. The version shown in these pictures can be constructed for a little under $29,000 — approximately your yearly electric bill should you buy one.